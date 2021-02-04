Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.47

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 79153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
The firm has a market cap of C$30.60 million and a P/E ratio of -29.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.
Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) Company Profile (CVE:NGC)
Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.
