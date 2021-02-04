Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,585 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $69,345,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 224,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,543,000 after acquiring an additional 217,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $32,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, 140166 dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.58.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $300.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.03. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $374.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

