NorthWestern (NWE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NWE stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35.

NWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

