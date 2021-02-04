NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,432 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,224 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

