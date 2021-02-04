NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.06 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.44. 7,332,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,741. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.98. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.14.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.