Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) Trading Up 0.6%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 1,215,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,957,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$590.49 million and a P/E ratio of -49.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) (CVE:NOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Desaulniers sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$141,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,633.75.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NOU.V) Company Profile (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

