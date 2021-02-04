Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stake Lifted by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Novavax makes up approximately 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 163.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.55. 124,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,104. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $297.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $211.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.69.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

