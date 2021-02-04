Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.63. 38,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.