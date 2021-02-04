Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $71.63. 38,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,989. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,282,000 after acquiring an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 112,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 96,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 113,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 85,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

