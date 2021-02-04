NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $995.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NOW by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 345,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NOW by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 246,832 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

