NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Down 8.3%

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s stock price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 932,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,262,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The firm has a market cap of $14.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. NTN Buzztime had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a negative net margin of 61.42%.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.