Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $748.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report $748.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $763.74 million and the lowest is $733.00 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $583.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $202,085.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $31,957,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $5,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 104.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 95,564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 70.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 63,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 392,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,645,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

