Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $59.77 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.43.

In related news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,900.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $317,068.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,631. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

