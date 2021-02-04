NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading Up 6.8%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 511,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,068,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on NuCana in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $208.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). Equities research analysts expect that NuCana plc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in NuCana in the third quarter worth about $17,233,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 209,368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 47.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

