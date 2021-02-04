Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Feb 4th, 2021


Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) shares traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.21). 1,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 39,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.19).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £129.24 million and a PE ratio of 33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 172.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.69.

About Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC)

Nucleus Financial Group plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

