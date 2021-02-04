Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Nucleus Financial Group plc (LON:NUC) shares traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 169 ($2.21). 1,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 39,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.19).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £129.24 million and a PE ratio of 33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 172.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.69.

Nucleus Financial Group plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

