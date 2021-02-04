Nucleus Vision Hits One Day Trading Volume of $625,892.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $11.14 million and approximately $625,892.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

