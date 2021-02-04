NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Tops $159.45 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 41.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One NuCypher token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001104 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $159.45 million and approximately $114.75 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00155042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00242852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00042319 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,094,735,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,750,000 tokens. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

NuCypher can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

