Nuggets (NUG) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $469.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00143706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 152.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00106394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00063367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00238561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

