NULS Tops One Day Volume of $33.68 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. NULS has a total market cap of $38.27 million and $33.68 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00147722 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00092078 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00063891 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00242097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041027 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

