NuShares (NSR) Trading 17.6% Lower This Week

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $27.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NuShares has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009453 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 173.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000670 BTC.

About NuShares

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,571,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,470,285 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NuShares

