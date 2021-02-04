Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.64

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 536691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.