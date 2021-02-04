Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.64

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 536691 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

