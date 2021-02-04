NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Security National Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Security National Bank decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 5.5% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $539.69. The stock had a trading volume of 96,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,226. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.87. The company has a market cap of $334.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

