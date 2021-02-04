NXM Price Reaches $63.13 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $63.13 or 0.00168718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $386.19 million and $1.14 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NXM has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00053312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00148478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 68.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00092846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063549 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00240899 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00040036 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,686,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,117,347 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

