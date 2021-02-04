Nxt (NXT) Market Cap Achieves $19.21 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nxt has traded up 62.3% against the dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020293 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004007 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

