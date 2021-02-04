Nyzo One Day Trading Volume Tops $775,724.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $775,724.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00152079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00088197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00065099 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00239949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00041730 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

