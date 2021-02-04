O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 11,499 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.49. 49,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $155.31.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. DA Davidson raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

