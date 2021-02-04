O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 17,736 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 108.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,158 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.85. 66,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.11. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $133,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.30.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

