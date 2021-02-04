O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 8,624 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $87,161,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $66,376,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 5,080.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 288,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after acquiring an additional 282,806 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Zendesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,451,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,352,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 250,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $1,976,183.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,163,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $55,287.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,638 shares of company stock worth $16,403,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $3.33 on Thursday, reaching $155.26. 67,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,013. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $154.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.40 and a 200 day moving average of $116.81.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

