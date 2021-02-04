O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 8,868 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $68,930,000. Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 400,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 212,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $47,136,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Workday by 1,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 90,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 84,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $262.55. The company had a trading volume of 80,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,914. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $261.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.45 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

