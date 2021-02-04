O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 8,896 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Elastic worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.58.

Elastic stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.02. 11,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,703. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,765,618.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $164,504,453. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

