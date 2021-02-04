O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $14,087,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.14. 256,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,971. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

