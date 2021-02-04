O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,062,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,646,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,494 shares of company stock worth $32,525,264. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $7.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $292.81. 53,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,005. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.28. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.84.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

