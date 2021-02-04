O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 14,308 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,711,000 after buying an additional 370,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,205,000 after acquiring an additional 357,887 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.17.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $9.16 on Thursday, reaching $389.63. The company had a trading volume of 103,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.48 and its 200 day moving average is $390.91. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,284 shares of company stock worth $58,942,722 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

