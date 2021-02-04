O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 16,156 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 396,183 shares of company stock worth $91,200,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $9.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.90. 137,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,531. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of -206.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.74 and a 200 day moving average of $221.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.