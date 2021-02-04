O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 16,156 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,156 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.
Shares of DOCU traded up $9.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.90. 137,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,531. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of -206.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.74 and a 200 day moving average of $221.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $290.23.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.
See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.