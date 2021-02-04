O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,287 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $327.56. 26,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

