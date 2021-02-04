O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 26,766 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chewy by 11,082.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,101,442.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,140 shares of company stock worth $65,450,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 92,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,107. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.34 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $115.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.33.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.