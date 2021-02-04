O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 7,368 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 453,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $78.98. 145,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,614. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

