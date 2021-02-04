O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,723 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter worth approximately $89,144,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 692.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,014 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 30.5% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,802,000 after acquiring an additional 806,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after acquiring an additional 781,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 47.4% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,685,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,396,000 after purchasing an additional 541,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 87,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 3.53. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $68.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

