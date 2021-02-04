O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $20,227,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 15,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 8,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UNH stock traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.90. 245,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,873. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.87 and its 200-day moving average is $327.86. The company has a market cap of $313.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

