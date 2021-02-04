O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,921 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.48. 118,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.36.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

