O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for about 0.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bilibili by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Bilibili by 13.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

BILI traded up $6.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.95. The stock had a trading volume of 526,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,215. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.89. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $144.46.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.