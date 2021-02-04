O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $10.75 Million Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Roku by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $131,803.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $430.81. 75,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,370. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of -510.48 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $448.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.89.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Roku to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.22.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

