O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Starbucks by 18.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 14.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,141. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

