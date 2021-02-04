O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.33.

INTU traded up $10.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.39. 49,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.48. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $398.12. The stock has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

