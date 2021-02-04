O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Anaplan worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.89. 17,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,368. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $76.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAN. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,414.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,585,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,395 shares of company stock worth $23,824,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

