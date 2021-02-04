O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $497,904,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 931,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,661,000 after buying an additional 688,593 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Zillow Group by 1,334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 332,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,753,000 after buying an additional 309,106 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 267.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 375,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,154,000 after buying an additional 273,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total transaction of $1,207,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,256.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $3,963,952.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 726,738 shares of company stock worth $81,408,139. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.47. 42,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -73.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.07. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $153.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

