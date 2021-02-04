O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $6 Million Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Avalara by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $427,103.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,171.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,892 shares of company stock valued at $46,567,948. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,534. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -261.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.25. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.