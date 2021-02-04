O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,688,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after buying an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after buying an additional 733,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,414,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,988,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 315,286 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.58. 43,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,503. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

