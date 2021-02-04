O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 227.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $2.43 on Thursday, hitting $241.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,401. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $250.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.76.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

