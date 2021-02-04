O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,389 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $7,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TME. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

NYSE TME traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 1,021,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,129,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

